From Rashmika Mandanna in multiple film projects to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and more, here are the South Indian actresses who are soon going to take over Bollywood.Source: Bollywood
The gorgeous beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu will make a debut on Karan Johar's Koffee Kouch with Akshay Kumar in Koffee With Karan.Source: Bollywood
Samantha has done a web series called The Family Man 2 with which she forayed into the Hindi world. She now has Raj and DK's Citadel remake with Varun Dhawan, as per the reports.Source: Bollywood
Nayanthara is known as the Lady Superstar down in the South. She is one helluva gorgeous beauty. The actress recently married filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.Source: Bollywood
Nayanthara has Atlee's Pan-India film Jawan alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, as per IMDB.Source: Bollywood
Geetha Govindam and Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna hails from Karnataka. She is currently the national crush and one of the most loved actresses.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline. It is said that she is in talks for more Bollywood films.Source: Bollywood
Pooja Hegde made her debut in Bollywood with Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro. She then veered to the South and also did a couple of Hindi films.Source: Bollywood
Pooja's last Bollywood movie was Housefull 4 which was released in 2019. Pooja Hegde has Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, and Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline.Source: Bollywood
Raashi Khanna made her Bollywood debut with John Abraham Madras Cafe. She then focused on films in the South. After achieving success in the South, Raashii now plans to win hearts in Bollywood again.Source: Bollywood
Raashii was recently seen in Rudra alongside Ajay Devgn. Raashii Khanna will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. She also has a web series with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline.Source: Bollywood
