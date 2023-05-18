South Indian actresses captivating looks in kurti

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023

Summer is at its peak and it is time to wear some comfortable kurtis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here, take a look at South Indian actresses and their sartorial kurti picks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's lemon yellow kurta is easy breezy for the summer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandannaa will always inspire you for your ethnic fashion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All you need is a sexy blue long kurti to travel in style like Tamannaah Bhatia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde looks elegant in a white kurti and flared pants.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara is a sight to behold in a black kurti.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapsee Pannu's blue kurti is a must have.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal's white kurti is simply elegant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan looks warm and confident in this kurti.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty's nude-coloured kurta set is all that we need.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan's kurta styles is magical.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood stars cutest pictures from school days

 

 Find Out More