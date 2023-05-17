Top 10 South Indian actresses beauty routine for summer glow

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023

There are many South Indian actresses who are blessed with good skin.

To maintain great skin, these South Indian actresses follow certain skincare hacks.

Rashmika Mandanna eats clean to have good skin.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu applies sandalwood paste for getting good skin

Trisha Krishnan prefers drinking pomegranate juice which has Vitamin C. It gives her good skin.

Pooja Hegde likes to remove her makeup before sleeping.

Tamannaah Bhatia likes to cleanse and then moisturise her skin.

Shruti Haasan likes to use Aloe Vera in her skincare regime.

Kajal Aggarwal uses DIY packs made out of honey, coconut oil for good skin.

Nithiya Menen likes to eat and sleep well for great skin.

Anushka Shetty uses homemade face pack made out of gram flour and lemon juice reportedly on skin.

Nayanthara loves using sunscreen on her skin.

