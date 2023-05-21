Top 10 South Indian actresses hottest blouse fashion

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2023

There are many South Indian actresses who have a hot collection of blouses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here, for the wedding season take inspiration from these South Indian actresses who sizzle in blouses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen wearing a half-sleeve blouse wth her kalamkari organza silk saree that had a deep neckline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mrunal Thakur looked gorgeous in a pink saree with an embellished blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna looks dam hot in this sleeveless blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan's shimmery blouse is all that we need.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara looks hot in a sleeveless blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal's yellow blouse makes her look ethereal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde is burning hot in this shimmery sleeveless blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty makes us say uff.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan aces the black blouse look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Illeana D'Cruz wears the hottest blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood's dusky beauties who rule hearts

 

 Find Out More