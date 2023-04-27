Top 10 most stylish South Indian actresses
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows the art of redefining fashion always.
Rashmika Mandanna knows to look the prettiest in red.
Shruti Haasan's all-denim look is what you need for parties.
Pooja Hegde knows to beat the heat in a maxi dress.
Count on PS2 actress Trisha Krishnan for all your fashion goals.
Tamannaah Bhatia's wedding guest look needs to be bookmarked.
Nitihiya Menen's fashion is always inspiring.
Sai Pallavi knows to look comfy and chic at the same time.
Nayanthara surely is the Lady Superstar of south.
Anushka Shetty looks the prettiest in ethnic attire.
