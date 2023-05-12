Top 10 stars who suffer from Diabetes
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffered from Diabetes. However with lifestyle changes it is under control.
Nick Jonas has Type 1 Diabetes.
Kamal Haasan was also diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.
Salma Hayek had gestational diabetes during her pregnancy.
Sonam Kapoor has insulin resistance and was detected with Type 1 Diabetes.
Sudha Chandra managed Diabetes with diet and lifestyle changes.
Gaurav Kapoor got Diabetes when he was 22. He uses insulin now.
Tom Hanks has type 2 Diabetes.
Patti LaBelle suffers from Type 2 Diabetes.
Drew Carey also has Type 2 Diabetes.
