Top 10 stars who suffer from Diabetes

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffered from Diabetes. However with lifestyle changes it is under control.

Nick Jonas has Type 1 Diabetes.

Kamal Haasan was also diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

Salma Hayek had gestational diabetes during her pregnancy.

Sonam Kapoor has insulin resistance and was detected with Type 1 Diabetes.

Sudha Chandra managed Diabetes with diet and lifestyle changes.

Gaurav Kapoor got Diabetes when he was 22. He uses insulin now.

Tom Hanks has type 2 Diabetes.

Patti LaBelle suffers from Type 2 Diabetes.

Drew Carey also has Type 2 Diabetes.

Thanks For Reading!

