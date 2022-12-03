Top 10 Fittest South Indian actresses

Let's have a look at the South Indian Actresses who've been challenging themselves into fitness. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Rashmika Mandnanna

Rashmika Mandanna doesn't like to skip her gym sessions. 

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is a huge fitness freak. She loves aerial yoga. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha has been actively sharing her workout pics and videos. She has been building her strength and core despite myositis diagnosis. 

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal never left fitness when pregnant either. 

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan works out every single day without fail. 

Raashi Khanna

Raashi Khanna also loves to sweat it out in the gym.

Hansika Motwani

Newly married bride, Hansika is a major fitness enthusiast. 

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde has been working out and keeping up with it despite injuries. She is a pilates girl.

Lavanya Tripathi

Lavanya is into gym and even pilates. She loves to click pictures from her sessions.

Tamannaah

Tamannaah has been enthralling everyone with her workout routines and fitness.

