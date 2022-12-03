Let's have a look at the South Indian Actresses who've been challenging themselves into fitness.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna doesn't like to skip her gym sessions.Source: Bollywood
Rakul Preet Singh is a huge fitness freak. She loves aerial yoga.Source: Bollywood
Samantha has been actively sharing her workout pics and videos. She has been building her strength and core despite myositis diagnosis.Source: Bollywood
Kajal Aggarwal never left fitness when pregnant either.Source: Bollywood
Shruti Haasan works out every single day without fail.Source: Bollywood
Raashi Khanna also loves to sweat it out in the gym.Source: Bollywood
Newly married bride, Hansika is a major fitness enthusiast.Source: Bollywood
Pooja Hegde has been working out and keeping up with it despite injuries. She is a pilates girl.Source: Bollywood
Lavanya is into gym and even pilates. She loves to click pictures from her sessions.Source: Bollywood
Tamannaah has been enthralling everyone with her workout routines and fitness.Source: Bollywood
