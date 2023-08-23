Top 10 South Indian actors and their obsessions

These celebrities, irrespective of their busy schedules, make sure they make time for their obsessions.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Jr NTR

Jr NTR is obsessed with the number 9. His twitter handle is @Tarak9999 and vehicles’ number plate 9999.

Ram Charan

The Game Changer star isn’t just obsessed with outfit, but luxury watches too.

Samantha

A fitness freak, Samantha is obsessed with almost everything that results in wellness.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa 2 actress is obsessed with fitness. She spends hours in the gym.

Sarileru

Mahesh Babu is obsessed with travelling, and his Instagram handle is proof.

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna is known for his addiction to coffee.

Prabhas

Prabhas prefers home-cooked meals over everything.

Dulquer Salmaan

The King of Kotha actor is obsessed with cars. His collection is undeniably impressive.

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas’ fans are aware of his obsession for trekking.

Yash

The KGF star is often lauded for his drool-worthy car collection.

