RICHEST South Indian actresses

The net worth of actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara and more South Indian actresses will leave you stumped.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty reportedly charges Rs 4 crore per film.

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal's net worth is reportedly around Rs. 83 crore.

Source: Bollywood

Nayanthara

Nayanthara's net worth is reportedly Rs. 15.17 crores.

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's net worth is reportedly Rs. 89 crores.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia's net worth is reportedly around 4 15 million.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: All you need to know about BTS members Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga and others’ birthday, zodiac and more

 Find Out More