Actresses fees for an item song will leave you stunned

Here's how much actresses charge for a special item number in a movie.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023

Priyanka Chopra

As per reports Priyanka Chopra is said to have charged Rs 6 crore for Ram Chahe Leela song in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Reportedly Samantha Ruth Prabhu took home a pay cheque of Rs 5 crore for her sensuous item song Oo Antava.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha

Reportedly, Sonakshi Sinha charged a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore for Mungda song from Total Dhamaal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone was paid a whopping amount of Rs 3 crore for Laila Main Laila.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif reportedly charged Rs 2 crore for 3-minute dance number Chikni Chameli.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was paid a sum of Rs 2 crore for Munni Badnam Hui item number from Dabangg.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi charges Rs 2 crore for item numbers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela charged Rs 2 crore for an item song in Waltair Veerayya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone reportedly charged Rs 1.5 crore for Dum Maaro Dum.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada Singh was allegedly paid Rs 60 laks for Kundi Mat Kharkao Raja song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamanaah Bhatia

Tamanaah Bhatia reportedly charges for Rs 50 lakhs for an item song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez charged Rs 40 Lakhs for Jaddo Ki Jhappi song from Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mallika Sherwat

Mallika Sherwat was reportedly paid Rs 1.5 lakhs for Jalebi Bai and Razia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: AI imagines how Bollywood queens will look as old women

 

 Find Out More