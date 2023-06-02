Actresses fees for an item song will leave you stunned

Here's how much actresses charge for a special item number in a movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023
As per reports Priyanka Chopra is said to have charged Rs 6 crore for Ram Chahe Leela song in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Samantha Ruth Prabhu took home a pay cheque of Rs 5 crore for her sensuous item song Oo Antava.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Sonakshi Sinha charged a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore for Mungda song from Total Dhamaal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Leone was paid a whopping amount of Rs 3 crore for Laila Main Laila.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif reportedly charged Rs 2 crore for 3-minute dance number Chikni Chameli.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora was paid a sum of Rs 2 crore for Munni Badnam Hui item number from Dabangg.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora Fatehi charges Rs 2 crore for item numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urvashi Rautela charged Rs 2 crore for an item song in Waltair Veerayya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone reportedly charged Rs 1.5 crore for Dum Maaro Dum.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chitrangada Singh was allegedly paid Rs 60 laks for Kundi Mat Kharkao Raja song.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamanaah Bhatia reportedly charges for Rs 50 lakhs for an item song.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez charged Rs 40 Lakhs for Jaddo Ki Jhappi song from Ramaiya Vastavaiya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mallika Sherwat was reportedly paid Rs 1.5 lakhs for Jalebi Bai and Razia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
