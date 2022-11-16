Nayanthara

The actress who will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan reportedly charges Rs 10 crore for her movies.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Reportedly the star charges Rs 3-5 crore depending on the length of her role, as per a report by India Today.

Anushka Shetty

Baahubali: The Conclusion star takes Rs 4 crore as per a report by MSN.

Tamannaah Bhatia

As per a report published by DNA, the Baahubali star charges Rs 3 crore per movie.

Pooja Hegde

The diva who is known for her movie Beast reportedly takes Rs 3-5 crore per movie.

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress as per report charges Rs 3.5 crore per movie. She had charged the same for Runaway 24, as per News 18 report.

Kajal Aggarwal

According to a News 18 report, the most bankable actress of South movies, Kajal takes Rs 2 crore per movie.

Shruti Haasan

According to a News 18 report, Shruti takes Rs 2 crore per movie and has a net worth of Rs 53 crore.

Keerthy Suresh

As per a report published by MSN, the actress charges Rs 2 crore per movie.

Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa: The Rise actress, as per a news 18 report charges Rs 3 crore per movie.

