Top 10 South Indian stars who don't drink alcohol

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu does not consume alcohol at all.

Shruti Haasan revealed that she has been sober for more than six years.

Mahesh Babu is into fitness and reportedly does not consume alcohol.

Suriya is a teetotaler and has always been against alcohol.

Prabhas neither drinks nor smokes.

Allu Arjun is a teetotlaer who likes to live a healthy life.

Kajal Aggarwal has revealed that she does not like to drink or smoke.

Siddharth likes to live a healthy lifestyle and stay away from alcohol.

Trisha Krishnan has revealed she does not drink and live a healthy life.

Mohanlal is known for his disciplined life and for staying away from alcohol.

