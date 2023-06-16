Top 10 highest paid OTT actresses
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has allegedly charged Rs 10 crore for Citadel.
After the success of The Family Man 2, Samantha is the highest-paid OTT actress.
Radhika Apte charges approximately Rs 4 crore for a web series.
Sushmita Sen remuneration is Rs 2 crore for Aarya.
Sobhita Dhulipala reportedly charged Rs 2 crore for The Night Manager
Priyamani has reportedly charged Rs 10 lakhs for each episode of The Family Man.
Dimple Kapadia is reported to charge Rs 10 lakhs per episode.
Gauhar Khan is believed to charge RS 3 lakhs per episode.
Rasika Duggal charges Rs 2 lakhs for each episode.
Karisma Kapoor reportedly charges Rs 1 lakhs per episode.
Shweta Tripathi charges Rs 50 thousand for every episode.
