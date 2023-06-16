Top 10 highest paid OTT actresses

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has allegedly charged Rs 10 crore for Citadel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After the success of The Family Man 2, Samantha is the highest-paid OTT actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika Apte charges approximately Rs 4 crore for a web series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen remuneration is Rs 2 crore for Aarya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sobhita Dhulipala reportedly charged Rs 2 crore for The Night Manager

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyamani has reportedly charged Rs 10 lakhs for each episode of The Family Man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dimple Kapadia is reported to charge Rs 10 lakhs per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauhar Khan is believed to charge RS 3 lakhs per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rasika Duggal charges Rs 2 lakhs for each episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karisma Kapoor reportedly charges Rs 1 lakhs per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Tripathi charges Rs 50 thousand for every episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood actresses who have delivered highest hits

 

 Find Out More