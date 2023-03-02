Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna: Top 10 South Indian actresses dazzle in lehengas

There are many South Indian heroines who know to create fashionable statements in lehengas and how? Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

No one could be a better bridesmaid than the actress in this pastel pink-coloured lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

All you need to do is wear a benarsi silk lehenga with choli for all your dreamy wedding functions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia

If you have your bestie's wedding then wear this lehenga and totally look gorgeous like the actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

The diva looks elegant in this lime-coloured lehenga. What do you think?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapsee Pannu

The diva looks like a vision in white in this lehenga which makes her look dreamy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nithiya Menen

Nithiya's lehenga is all things creative which she wore looks like for an award function.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty

Doesn't the heroine look like a sexy lady in this hot lehenga blouse?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal

The actress looks like a queen in this Kashmiri resham work lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan

The actress looks too sultry in this designer lehenga and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

If you have a summer wedding to attend then all you need is a sand-coloured lehenga to look hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma: Weird and cute nicknames of Bollywood stars

 

 Find Out More