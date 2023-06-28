Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna: Top 10 South Indian actresses who cast a spell with their magical eyes
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has glam eyes.
Rashmika Mandanna has magical eyes.
Trish Krishnan has cute eyes.
Nayanthara has powerful eyes.
Anushka Shetty has intense eyes.
Tamannaah Bhatia's eyes are lustful.
Sai Pallavi's eyes are all things love.
Kajal Aggarwal has pretty eyes.
Rakul Preet Singh has almond-shaped eyes.
Shruti Haasan has mesmerizing eyes.
These South Indian beauties speak through their eyes.
Whose eye talks do you like the best?
