Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna: Top 10 South Indian actresses who cast a spell with their magical eyes

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has glam eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna has magical eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trish Krishnan has cute eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara has powerful eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty has intense eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia's eyes are lustful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi's eyes are all things love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal has pretty eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh has almond-shaped eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan has mesmerizing eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These South Indian beauties speak through their eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Whose eye talks do you like the best?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Satyaprem Ki Katha star Kartik Aaryan's best friends in Bollywood

 

 Find Out More