Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Tamannaah Bhatia: South Indian actresses' shocking alleged affairs

Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; a look at South Indian actresses' alleged shocking affairs.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was accused of having an extra-marital affair with stylist Preetham Jukalkar.

Nayanthara

Jawan actress Nayanthara was reportedly in a relationship with Prabhu Deva.

Meenakshi Seshadri

If rumours are to be believed then, Meenakshi Seshadri was in love with Kumar Sanu.

Anushka Shetty

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty grabbed attention with her alleged relationship rumours with her co-star Prabhas.

Tabu

There were rumours that Tabu and Nagarjuna were romantically involved with each other.

Trisha

Trisha Krishnan was said to have an affair with Rana Daggubati.

Shruti Haasan

There were rumours that South Indian actor Dhanush and Shruti Haasan were allegedly in an affair. The rumours started flying as the two started shooting together.

Raai Laxmi

South Indian actress Raai Laxmi was allegedly in love with former Indian cricketer Sreesanth.

Gautami

Reportedly, Gautami was in an alleged relationship with Kamal Haasan.

