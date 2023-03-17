Samantha Ruth Prabhu tRashmika Mandanna, Top 10 South Indian actresses with a bright future

There are many South Indian stars who are known for their good work. Here, we have made a compilation of the list of actresses down south who will do well in the future as well.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man actress has created a name for herself across the country.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress has huge fan following across the globe and is known for her quality movies.

Raashii Khanna

The Farzi actress has kept the audience hooked to her screen all the time.

Nthiya Menen

The south diva has won many awards and is known for her sexy screen presence.

Pooja Hegde

She is totally blessed with great looks and is one of the prettiest South Indian stars.

Shruti Haasan

She totally looks like her mom Sarika and is known for her work in Bollywood and the south.

Kajal Aggarwal

The hot mommy has done good work in the south and the Bollywood industry.

Rakul Preet Singh

Her beauty has captured hearts and minds of her fans down south and in the Hindi industry.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The coffee addict actress is 'intuitive' about what roles in movies will give her success.

Nayanthara

The Lady Superstar is pretty famous across Tollywood and is known for her alluring looks.

