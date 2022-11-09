South actress Samantha Ruth Prahu is a fitness freak and keeps sharing glimpses of her workout on her social media.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves to exercise daily and keeps herself active.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu does not consume sugar or any type of processed food. She enjoys eating fruits and vegetables.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves to perform aerial yoga and takes out time from her hectic shooting schedule for exercises.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu does intermittent fasting almost once every week to detox her body.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has adopted veganism and consumes plant-based food that she grows at her house.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu likes to eat salads, nuts, berries, vegetables, idli sambar, filter coffee as her daily diet menu.Source: Bollywood
