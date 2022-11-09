Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fitness lessons

South actress Samantha Ruth Prahu is a fitness freak and keeps sharing glimpses of her workout on her social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fitness mantra

Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves to exercise daily and keeps herself active.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says no to sugar and processed food

Samantha Ruth Prabhu does not consume sugar or any type of processed food. She enjoys eating fruits and vegetables.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves to do yoga

Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves to perform aerial yoga and takes out time from her hectic shooting schedule for exercises.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu believes in intermittent fasting

Samantha Ruth Prabhu does intermittent fasting almost once every week to detox her body.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a vegan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has adopted veganism and consumes plant-based food that she grows at her house.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu meals

Samantha Ruth Prabhu likes to eat salads, nuts, berries, vegetables, idli sambar, filter coffee as her daily diet menu.

