South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a proud owner of a beautiful house in Hyderabad. Her luxury penthouse gives an insight into her peaceful lifestyle.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bedroom has different tones and shades including a white floor and white bedding. The room has a grey headboard and there is a side table that adds elegance to the entire room.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's lavish living room has white-toned shades that go well with her bedroom. There is a white leather sofa with pink cushions.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a stunning backyard which is a perfect blend of art and elegance. It seems as if the actress is in love with white shade and her entire house has the same shade with brown furnitures.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dining area is quite stylish and has wooden shelves. The colour palette goes well with the kitchen.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is a fitness freak loves to do workout sessions in her own space.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an indoor swimming pool with a beautiful backyard.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!