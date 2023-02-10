Samantha Ruth Prabhu's secret snack to fast weight loss

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known to shell out good eating goals. Check this snack meal which she consumes to keep herself fit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2023
Samantha loves to consume healthy and tasty breakfasts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha in her Instagram story posted a snap of her healthy bowl that had bananas, strawberries, blueberries with almonds, pistachios and chia seeds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha likes to eat fruits and consume smoothie that helps in giving her a good metabolism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha's smoothie bowl was all things tasty and equally healthy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All you need is seasonal fruits which you need to clean in water. Do soak the chia seeds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Make a smoothie by adding the fruits, almond milk, protein powder to the mixture.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is rich in healthy fats, fibre, protein, carbs and is packed with nutrients.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Smoothie bowls are high in fibre content which gives rise to good bowel movement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha's healthy morning meal is totally appealing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha enjoys her meal and so keeps herself maintained.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
