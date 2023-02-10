Samantha Ruth Prabhu's secret snack to fast weight loss

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known to shell out good eating goals. Check this snack meal which she consumes to keep herself fit.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Healthy

Samantha loves to consume healthy and tasty breakfasts.

Healthy bowl

Samantha in her Instagram story posted a snap of her healthy bowl that had bananas, strawberries, blueberries with almonds, pistachios and chia seeds.

Smoothie bowl

Samantha likes to eat fruits and consume smoothie that helps in giving her a good metabolism.

Sumptuous bowl

Samantha's smoothie bowl was all things tasty and equally healthy.

How to make Samantha's healthy snack?

All you need is seasonal fruits which you need to clean in water. Do soak the chia seeds.

Mix

Make a smoothie by adding the fruits, almond milk, protein powder to the mixture.

Benefits of smoothie bowls

It is rich in healthy fats, fibre, protein, carbs and is packed with nutrients.

Fibre rich

Smoothie bowls are high in fibre content which gives rise to good bowel movement.

Appetising

Samantha's healthy morning meal is totally appealing.

Happy bowl

Samantha enjoys her meal and so keeps herself maintained.

