Samantha Ruth Prabhu's tips to deal with pain, loss and suffering

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the prettiest and the strongest actresses who has gone through a lot in her life. Here's how she dealt with the emotion of pain.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2023

No one is perfect

The actress at an event of Psychiatry At Your Doorstep initiative of Roshini Trust and Datla Foundation revealed that her life is too not perfect like others.

Ask help

Samantha believes that it is completely normal to seek help when one is going through pain or suffering.

Friends

Talking about herself Samantha, revealed that her friends helped her during the most dff

Counselling

The actress revealed that when she took the help of counsellors it had helped her a lot in her life.

Helping hand

Samantha revealed that her friends and counsellors made her immensely strong.

Chin up

Despite going through a lot in her personal life, Samantha manages to put a brave face in the front.

Fallen apart

Even though she was strong when she separated from husband Naga Chaitanya, she has had fallen apart.

Normalize

Samantha feels that everyone needs to normalize the feelings of being low.

Strongest

Samantha credits her inner circle who helped her fix her broken pieces.

Speak up

The actress feels that it is important that one speaks about pain rather than bottling it up.

