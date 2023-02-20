Samantha Ruth Prabhu's top 10 hottest hairstyles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her unique hairstyles which you can don for all occassions and look sexy as the actress.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023

Tie a top knot

If you want to round up your traditional look all you need to do is a top knot like Samantha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cutest

Keep your tresses open like Samantha did and look magical as ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Short hair

Samantha knows to create fashion in a sports bra by keeping her hair short.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A low pony

If you want to look sexy then tie your tresses in a low ponytail.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Braid it

It is always fun to braid your hair like the actress did in different styles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Half up-down hairstyle

All you need to do is pull back your hair and let the remaining fall on your shoulder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flower power

Add a gajra to your already done bun or braid hairstyle to look sexy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Curles

Samantha looked sultry in this candid pose, where her tresses seemed curled.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flower girl

All you need is a cute dress and flower to look sexy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfection

Samantha knows the art of styling her cute tresses to perfection and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Katrina Kaif's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani connection to Kareena Kapoor's weird real name: Bollywood facts that will blow your mind

 

 Find Out More