Samantha Ruth Prabhu's unmissable pictures from her Turkey trip

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is having the best time of her life in Turkey; check photos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023
Samantha clicked this snap in an elevator in Turkey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guess which book is Samantha reading?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We need to learn the art of pouting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha is seen enjoying hammam spa also called as Turkish bath.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha has been sharing breathtaking pics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in Turkey with Vijay Devarakonda for a song shoot for Kushi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha as of now is having the best time of her life in Turkey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha has been enjoying yummy food amid scenic locales.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha is chilling like the devil in Turkey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha and Vijay's move Kushi is much awaited.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha was last seen in Shaakuntalam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kushi will hit theatres on 1st September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!