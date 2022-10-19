Samantha's bold and beautiful looks

Today, we will have a look at how Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not just bold and beautiful with her roles but also her style statements. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Red hot 

Somebody call the fire brigade, Sam is setting screens on fire! 

Source: Bollywood

Pretty woman 

Samantha has an amazing saree collection, just keep tapping!

Source: Bollywood

Ooh, La la!

Samantha has been going bolder day by day. 

Source: Bollywood

Stunning 

Here's Yashoda beauty in an ivory-coloured drape with embroidery work. 

Source: Bollywood

Bling it on!

Sam dishing out the fashion drama goals... 

Source: Bollywood

Red again

Red seems to be dominating Samantha's wardrobe and we ain't complaining. 

Source: Bollywood

Risque

Shaakuntalam actress has been taking a lot of bold risks with her outfits these days. 

Source: Bollywood

Traditional 

Samantha has a flip side, she can do both and this proves it. 

Source: Bollywood

Tulle love 

Samantha in earthy hues of tulle is our favourite. 

Source: Bollywood

Simply fabulous 

Not everything is about revealing, backless and sequins. Simple is beautiful too. 

Source: Bollywood

Beauty in satin 

Samantha is one of the leading actresses in India. 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TV actors who are proud owners of luxurious cars

 Find Out More