Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda and more Top 10 Telugu thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Here is a list of Telugu language thriller movies to watch on OTT platforms
Mahesh Babu's 1: nenokkadine is a must-watch Telugu action thriller streaming on Sony Liv.
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is an action crime thriller movie available on MX Player.
Yashoa headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a power packed thriller movie streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Karthikeya 2 is an action adventure mystery thriller film available on Zee 5.
Evaru is an intriguing murder mystery available on Amazon Prime Video
Game Over streaming on Netflix is a story of a woman suffering from PTSD who defends herself from mysterious intruders at her home.
Adivi Sesh's thriller movie Goodachari is about patriotism, suspense and action streaming on Amazon Prime Video
U Turn starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a gripping suspense thriller available on Amazon Prime Video.
Naani and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer action thriller film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
HIT: The First Case is a gripping police drama available on Amazon Prime Video.
