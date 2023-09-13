Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda and more Top 10 Telugu thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Here is a list of Telugu language thriller movies to watch on OTT platforms

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

1: nenokkadine

Mahesh Babu’s 1: nenokkadine is a must-watch Telugu action thriller streaming on Sony Liv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is an action crime thriller movie available on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yashoda

Yashoa headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a power packed thriller movie streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 is an action adventure mystery thriller film available on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evaru

Evaru is an intriguing murder mystery available on Amazon Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Game Over

Game Over streaming on Netflix is a story of a woman suffering from PTSD who defends herself from mysterious intruders at her home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goodachari

Adivi Sesh’s thriller movie Goodachari is about patriotism, suspense and action streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U Turn

U Turn starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a gripping suspense thriller available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

V

Naani and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer action thriller film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HIT: The First Case

HIT: The First Case is a gripping police drama available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Inside Ashok Selvan, Keerthi Pandian’s intimate wedding

 

 Find Out More