Samantha to Anushka Shetty: South Indian actresses who became a sensation overnight

These heroines are still in demand and have been doing exceptionally well when it comes to their performance on screenSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023
Samantha took the internet by storm with her debut film Ye Maya Chesave.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi became a sensation with Premam in Malayalam and Fidaa in Telugu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This beautiful lady made youngsters go gaga for her performance and charisma in debut film Uppena.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With Kirrik Party in Kannada and Chalo in Telugu, Rashmika became the most sought after actress in South India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress worked for a film called Desamuduru, her debut project and became a sensation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress became a talk of the town with Bommarillu, a movie that is one of the biggest blockbusters of Tollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty made her debut with Super movie and became a star overnight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For her bold role in RX100, which her debut as well, Payal Rajput became a sensation overnight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With her wink, Priya Prakash took the internet by storm and ended up in a huge controversy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!