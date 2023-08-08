Samantha to Anushka Shetty: South Indian actresses who became a sensation overnight

These heroines are still in demand and have been doing exceptionally well when it comes to their performance on screen

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023

Samantha

Samantha took the internet by storm with her debut film Ye Maya Chesave.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi became a sensation with Premam in Malayalam and Fidaa in Telugu.

Kriti Shetty

This beautiful lady made youngsters go gaga for her performance and charisma in debut film Uppena.

Rashmika Mandanna

With Kirrik Party in Kannada and Chalo in Telugu, Rashmika became the most sought after actress in South India.

Hansika

The actress worked for a film called Desamuduru, her debut project and became a sensation.

Genelia

The actress became a talk of the town with Bommarillu, a movie that is one of the biggest blockbusters of Tollywood.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty made her debut with Super movie and became a star overnight.

Payal Rajput

For her bold role in RX100, which her debut as well, Payal Rajput became a sensation overnight.

Priya Prakash Warrier

With her wink, Priya Prakash took the internet by storm and ended up in a huge controversy.

