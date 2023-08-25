Samantha to Keerthy Suresh: South Indian actresses with a side business

Besides doing exceptionally well on the silver screen, these actresses are amazing business women as well.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

Shruti Haasan

She is the owner of a production venture called Isidro which focuses on multimedia services.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh

She owns a franchise of three gyms - two in Hyderabad and one in Visakhapatnam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parul Yadav

She owns an interior designing firm that designed the homes of many celebrities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pranitha Subhash

Pranitha owns a restaurant called Bootlegger in Bengaluru.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha

The Kushi actress is an investor in many startups, and owns Saaki, a clothing brand.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal owns a jewellery label called Marsala, which is available on e-commerce apps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah also owns a jewellery brand that's called Wite and Gold.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shriya Saran

Shriya owns a couple of wellness centers and spas in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy owns Bhoomitra, a startup that makes skin care products. giving one more

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pan India South Indian movies that failed to find an audience

 

 Find Out More