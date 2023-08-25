Samantha to Keerthy Suresh: South Indian actresses with a side business

Besides doing exceptionally well on the silver screen, these actresses are amazing business women as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023
She is the owner of a production venture called Isidro which focuses on multimedia services.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She owns a franchise of three gyms - two in Hyderabad and one in Visakhapatnam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She owns an interior designing firm that designed the homes of many celebrities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pranitha owns a restaurant called Bootlegger in Bengaluru.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kushi actress is an investor in many startups, and owns Saaki, a clothing brand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal owns a jewellery label called Marsala, which is available on e-commerce apps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah also owns a jewellery brand that's called Wite and Gold.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya owns a couple of wellness centers and spas in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy owns Bhoomitra, a startup that makes skin care products. giving one moreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
