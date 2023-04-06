Samantha's Top 10 secrets for flawless skin
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves to eat organic food so grows own fruits and vegetables.
She likes to eat breakfast which has a lot of nutrition. She likes collagen drinks, apple cider vinegar shots.
Likes to also do workouts when bored. Likes to also walk or jog.
She loves to meditate which helps her in being mindful and create awareness.
Uses steam machine to remove pores, face roller and loves to experiment.
Samantha loves to highlight her face which gives it a well definition.
Contouring is important for the actress under cheeks, jawlines, hairline.
The diva likes to be positive and keep all the bad thoughts off.
Samantha feels it is important to not be around negative people for good skin.
She never leaves her home without putting a sunscreen, which is a daily ritual.
