Sana Saeed: Shah Rukh Khan's little costar from K2H2 has transformed into a gorgeous young lady

A look at the beautiful transformation of Sana Seed aka young Anjali of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Anjali of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Remember young Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? This is her now.

Sana Seed turns 35

Sana Saeed has ringed into 35 as she is celebrating her birthday today.

Transformation

The young Anjali of KKHH has transformed into a beautiful girl.

Actress and Dancer

Sana Saeed is a popular actress and dancer who gained fame through her talent and brilliant work.

Movies and TV Shows

Sana Seed has worked in popular movies like, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Student of the Year and various TV shows.

Reality shows

She even participated in reality TV shows like Splistsvilla, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and more.

Furry Friends

Sana Saeed chilling with her cat.

Stunning

Pretty Lady in white.

Beach time

Sana giving major summer and beach vibes.

Hot

Sana Saeed is setting the temperature high.

Thanks For Reading!

