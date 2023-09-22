Sana Saeed: Shah Rukh Khan's little costar from K2H2 has transformed into a gorgeous young lady

A look at the beautiful transformation of Sana Seed aka young Anjali of Kuch Kuch Hota HaiSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
Remember young Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? This is her now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sana Saeed has ringed into 35 as she is celebrating her birthday today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The young Anjali of KKHH has transformed into a beautiful girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sana Saeed is a popular actress and dancer who gained fame through her talent and brilliant work.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sana Seed has worked in popular movies like, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Student of the Year and various TV shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She even participated in reality TV shows like Splistsvilla, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sana Saeed chilling with her cat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pretty Lady in white.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sana giving major summer and beach vibes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sana Saeed is setting the temperature high.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!