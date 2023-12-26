Sandeep Reddy Vanga to Atlee, Top 8 directors who stole the show in 2023
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023
Indian Directors were on fire in 2023 and were behind the successful year that the industry enjoyed.
SRK made his comeback at the start of the year with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan as the director is now lacing up for the release of Fighter in early 2024.
Atlee Kumar who is a newer name to the industry and usually seen in Tamil films made her debut with Jawan starring SRK and blew everyone away.
Karan Johar was also back in action this year with a classic Karan Johar drama-type movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga came out with another movie, and even more violent than before, Animal was a blockbuster at the Box Office.
KGF director Prashanth Neel also had his movie Salaar released near the end of the year and it has been breaking all records as of now.
Rajkumar Hirani, one of the most celebrated directors of India had his movie Dunki released recently, the movie has been performing decently as of now.
Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe LCU had a new addition to it this year in the form of Leo which was another blockbuster on the big screens.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail was one of the movies that didn’t get the needed attention as fans now await its OTT release.
Directors finally seem to be getting much deserved recognition for their movies and that is something we all love to see.
