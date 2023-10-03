Sandese Aate Hain from Border to more: Top 10 songs from JP Dutta films that are etched in memory

On JP Dutta's birthday, here's looking at some iconic songs from his films.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

JP Dutta - A legend

Filmmaker JP Dutta is created to be one of the finest directors of all time.

Series of hit films

From Border to Refugee he has delivered many hit films that included many superhit songs.

Sandese Aate Hain

Sandese Aate Hain from Border is sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod. It is not a song but an emotion that touches everyone's hearts.

Hamen Jab Se Mohabbat

Another song from JP Dutt's Border that is loved by all is Hamen Jab Se Mohabbat. It is picturised on Pooja Bhatt and Akshaye Khanna.

Toh Chalun

Toh Chalun is another emotional song from Border that has a soldier separating from his bride right after the wedding as he has been asked to report to the border.

Khush Rehna

Khush Rehna song from Border has vocals by Roopkumar Rathod. It is about patriotism and separation.

Mere Humsafar

Mere Humsafar from Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Refugee was the iconic love anthem for many years.

Main Na Mil Saku Jo Tumse

Main Na Mil Saku Jo Tumse is from JP Dutta's Umrao Jaan starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The emotional song is suny by Alka Yagnik.

Agle Janam Mohe Bitya Na Ki Jo

Another song from Umrao Jaan that will touch your soul is Agle Janam Mohe Bitya Na Ki Jo.

Main Zinda Hoon

Main Zinda Hoon song from Paltan is picturised on Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal and others. It depicts emotions of soldiers who suffer during war.

Rut Piya Milan Ki Aayee

Rut Piya Milan Ki Aayee from Yateem is beautifully song by Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Sukhwinder Singh. It is a beautiful love song.

Ye Isaq Dunk Bichhua Ka

Ye Isaq Dunk Bichhua Ka from Yateem has music by Laxmikant- Pyarelal. It is suny by Lata Mangeshkar and Ila Arun.

Thanks For Reading!

