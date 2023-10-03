Sandese Aate Hain from Border to more: Top 10 songs from JP Dutta films that are etched in memory

On JP Dutta's birthday, here's looking at some iconic songs from his films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Filmmaker JP Dutta is created to be one of the finest directors of all time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From Border to Refugee he has delivered many hit films that included many superhit songs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandese Aate Hain from Border is sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod. It is not a song but an emotion that touches everyone's hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another song from JP Dutt's Border that is loved by all is Hamen Jab Se Mohabbat. It is picturised on Pooja Bhatt and Akshaye Khanna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Toh Chalun is another emotional song from Border that has a soldier separating from his bride right after the wedding as he has been asked to report to the border.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khush Rehna song from Border has vocals by Roopkumar Rathod. It is about patriotism and separation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Humsafar from Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Refugee was the iconic love anthem for many years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Main Na Mil Saku Jo Tumse is from JP Dutta's Umrao Jaan starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The emotional song is suny by Alka Yagnik.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another song from Umrao Jaan that will touch your soul is Agle Janam Mohe Bitya Na Ki Jo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Main Zinda Hoon song from Paltan is picturised on Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal and others. It depicts emotions of soldiers who suffer during war.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rut Piya Milan Ki Aayee from Yateem is beautifully song by Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Sukhwinder Singh. It is a beautiful love song.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ye Isaq Dunk Bichhua Ka from Yateem has music by Laxmikant- Pyarelal. It is suny by Lata Mangeshkar and Ila Arun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!