Sania Mirza announces retirement from Grand Slam; TOP 10 iconic moments of her career

Tennis Champion Sania Mirza announces retirement from Grand Slam in a tearful way. Here's a look back at the iconic moments from her career.  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2023

2002 

Sania teamed with Leander Paes in 2002's Asian Games and bagged Bronze Medal. 

2003 

Sania and Russian partner Alisa Kleybanova won Wimbledon Junior Girls Doubles.

2003 

Sania Mirza bagged four gold medals at the Afro-Asian Games held in Hyderabad.

Grand Slam

Sania is the first Indian athlete to seed at Grand Slam in 2006. 

2009 major win 

2009's Australian Open mixed doubles was the first tournament in which Sania for her first senior Grand Slam. 

2012 victory  

Sania and Mahesh Bhupati won the French Open mixed doubles after a tiebreaker! 

Victory at Mix Doubles

in 2014's US Open Mixed Doubles, Sania emerged winner alongside Bruno Soares. 

Wimbledon 2015 

In 2015, Sania Mirza lifted the Wimbledon 2015 Grand Slam title. She teamed up with Martina Hingis. 

US Open 2015 

Martina and Sania's pair worked like magic and lifted the trophy for the US Open Mixed doubles. 

Australian Open 2016 

This Melbourne win for Sania and Martina is extra special for them both. 

