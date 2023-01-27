Sania Mirza announces retirement from Grand Slam; TOP 10 iconic moments of her career

Tennis Champion Sania Mirza announces retirement from Grand Slam in a tearful way. Here's a look back at the iconic moments from her career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2023
Sania teamed with Leander Paes in 2002's Asian Games and bagged Bronze Medal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sania and Russian partner Alisa Kleybanova won Wimbledon Junior Girls Doubles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sania Mirza bagged four gold medals at the Afro-Asian Games held in Hyderabad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sania is the first Indian athlete to seed at Grand Slam in 2006.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2009's Australian Open mixed doubles was the first tournament in which Sania for her first senior Grand Slam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sania and Mahesh Bhupati won the French Open mixed doubles after a tiebreaker!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
in 2014's US Open Mixed Doubles, Sania emerged winner alongside Bruno Soares.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2015, Sania Mirza lifted the Wimbledon 2015 Grand Slam title. She teamed up with Martina Hingis.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Martina and Sania's pair worked like magic and lifted the trophy for the US Open Mixed doubles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Melbourne win for Sania and Martina is extra special for them both.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!