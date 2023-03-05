Sania Mirza plays her last Tennis match; MC Stan, Dulquer Salmaan and more join the farewell 

Sania Mirza played her farewell Tennis match in Hyderabad today. It was attended by the likes of MC Stan, Dulquer Salmaan, Yuvraj Singh and more. Check out the moments here:Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2023
Sania Mirza played her farewell Tennis match in Hyderabad today. It was attended by the likes of MC Stan, Dulquer Salmaan, Yuvraj Singh and more. Check out the moments here:Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sania Mirza and her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik flew down to Hyderabad as the Tennis Champ of India played her farewell match.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sania Mirza met MC Stan at the Bigg Boss 16 party hosted by Farah Khan. Farah and Sania are best friends. And at the party, Sania and MC turned friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are praising MC Stan for flying down to Hyderabad despite having a concert in Mumbai today. Fans are bowled over by Ms Stan and Sania's friendship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dulquer Salmaan also attended the farewell match of Sania Mirza. He was seen with KT Rama Rao.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yuvraj Singh also attended Sania Mirza's farewell match in Hyderabad today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's a candid shot of Yuvraj greeting Sita Ramam star Dulquer Salmaan in the stands.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Izhaan Mirza malik joined Sania at the court today. His cuteness won over everyone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sania Mirza was honoured and felicitated today as she played her last match. Sania's son joined her as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sania Mirza and Izhaan are carbon copies and this gesture is proof!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sania bid adieu to her Tennis career in presence of family, friends and fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!