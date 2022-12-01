Ayesha has a pretty charming and alluring personality and is a beauty in her ownself.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha likes to dress as per occassion and this is the reason why she always stands out.
Ayesha is known to exude confidence in every frame like a pro. She is a true blue fashion icon.
This snap of Ayesha will surely leave you stunned. She is best known for her sitcom Bulbulay.
It looks like Ayesha's alleged involvement with Shoaib has created a storm in his personal life with wife Sania Mirza.
The actress gained a lot of fame with her roles in many Pakistani serials. She is best known for Kuch Lamhe Zindagi Kay, Dil Ko Manana Aya Nahi, and Kollege Jeans to name a few.
Due to Omar's voice she had won the Lux Style Awards back in 2013 for her two albums Chalte Chalte and Khamoshi.
Now we know why Ayesha is so fashionable. She is looked as a style icon in her nation and is also an artist who has completed her education in Arts from the National College of Arts, Rawalpindi.
The Pakistani star has worked with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib for a campaign. She is also a Youtuber and is one of the higest paying celebrities.
Rumours online suggest that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are heading for separation. Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar's name has cropped up.
