Magnificient woman

Ayesha has a pretty charming and alluring personality and is a beauty in her ownself.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Beautiful and how

Ayesha likes to dress as per occassion and this is the reason why she always stands out.

Source: Bollywood

Dress up to make up

Ayesha is known to exude confidence in every frame like a pro. She is a true blue fashion icon.

Source: Bollywood

Khoobsurat

This snap of Ayesha will surely leave you stunned. She is best known for her sitcom Bulbulay.

Source: Bollywood

Pretty Ayesha's involvement

It looks like Ayesha's alleged involvement with Shoaib has created a storm in his personal life with wife Sania Mirza.

Source: Bollywood

Pretty lady

The actress gained a lot of fame with her roles in many Pakistani serials. She is best known for Kuch Lamhe Zindagi Kay, Dil Ko Manana Aya Nahi, and Kollege Jeans to name a few.

Source: Bollywood

Chalte Chalte

Due to Omar's voice she had won the Lux Style Awards back in 2013 for her two albums Chalte Chalte and Khamoshi.

Source: Bollywood

Influencer goals

Now we know why Ayesha is so fashionable. She is looked as a style icon in her nation and is also an artist who has completed her education in Arts from the National College of Arts, Rawalpindi.

Source: Bollywood

Ayesha's association with Shoaib

The Pakistani star has worked with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib for a campaign. She is also a Youtuber and is one of the higest paying celebrities.

Source: Bollywood

Who is Ayesha Omar

Rumours online suggest that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are heading for separation. Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar's name has cropped up.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 times Britney Spears made headlines

 Find Out More