Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik look cute together

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are currently mired in controversies.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik pose with their kid

There are rumours which state that the two are all set to part ways.

Source: Bollywood

Picture perfect

Sania and Shoaib ace the twinning game with their cute son.

Source: Bollywood

Cuteness overaload

Sania and Shoaib are hands-on parents and are madly in love with their kids.

Source: Bollywood

Vacation goals

Sania and Shoaib love taking breaks and going on vacations.

Source: Bollywood

Stunning together

Sania and Shoaib look picture perfect as they posed for picture.

Source: Bollywood

Couple goals

Sania and Shoaib gave major couple and love goals to many with their romantic pictures.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Celebs who own lavish restaurants

 Find Out More