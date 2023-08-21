Sanjay Dutt and other Bollywood actors who are set to play menacing villain in South movies

Bollywood actors who will turn antagonist in upcoming new movies

Rupal Purohit

Aug 21, 2023

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has earned himself the tag of Khalnayak in Bollywood and he is proving it down in South industry as well.

Sanjay Dutt

After playing Adheera in KGF 2, the will play an antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol once again stole hearts with his performance in the Aashram web series and will now play a villain in an upcoming South Indian movie.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol is set to make his Telugu debut but as an antagonist essaying the role of Aurangzeb in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan now often appears in villain roles in movies such as Tanhaji and Adipurush. He is continuing it in South movies too.

Saif Ali Khan

The actor will play a villain in Jr. NTR’s Devara co-starring Jahnvi Kapoor.

Emraan Hashmi

Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi will play a villain in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, and not just that he will continue to do so in a Telugu movie.

Emraan Hashmi

The actor was recently announced as the main villain in Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu film OG.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin impressed us by playing a negative role in Sacred Games and is now set to make a mark in the South industry.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

He will play an important role in Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sandhav.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal will play an antagonist in Nandmuri Balakrishna’s upcoming new movie.

Arjun Rampal

He will be seen opposite Balakrishna in Telugu actioner Bhagavanth Kesari.

