Sanjay Dutt and other Bollywood actors who are set to play menacing villain in South movies

Bollywood actors who will turn antagonist in upcoming new moviesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023
Sanjay Dutt has earned himself the tag of Khalnayak in Bollywood and he is proving it down in South industry as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After playing Adheera in KGF 2, the will play an antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol once again stole hearts with his performance in the Aashram web series and will now play a villain in an upcoming South Indian movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol is set to make his Telugu debut but as an antagonist essaying the role of Aurangzeb in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan now often appears in villain roles in movies such as Tanhaji and Adipurush. He is continuing it in South movies too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor will play a villain in Jr. NTR’s Devara co-starring Jahnvi Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi will play a villain in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, and not just that he will continue to do so in a Telugu movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was recently announced as the main villain in Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu film OG.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin impressed us by playing a negative role in Sacred Games and is now set to make a mark in the South industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He will play an important role in Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sandhav.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Rampal will play an antagonist in Nandmuri Balakrishna’s upcoming new movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He will be seen opposite Balakrishna in Telugu actioner Bhagavanth Kesari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
