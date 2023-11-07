Sanjay Dutt in Jawan and other Top 12 side characters in Bollywood films who were as good as the leads
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Sanjay Dutt played STF officer Madhavan Naik in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. His appearance came as a surprise and fans loved him for his swag.
Deepak Dobriyal plays Panda in Varun Dhawan's comedy drama Bhediya and he simply outshines all.
Rajpal Yadav returned as Chhote Pandit in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As always, he left fans laughing hard with his comedy.
Pankaj Tripathi played supporting role of Bhanu Pratap in Mimi. He won National Award for the same.
Siddhant Chaturvedi definitely left a mark as MC Sher in Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy. His effortless acting won him many accolades.
Arshad Warsi etched the character of Circuit in our hearts for forever. Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai MBBS would have been incomplete without him.
Bholaa may have been a box office dud but Gajraj Rao as evil Devraj Subramaniam was quite good in the film.
Lisa Haydon as free spirited Vijaylaxmi from Queen is among the most lovable character.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui played Chand Nawab in Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He was so good that fans want as spin-off of his character.
Soham Majumdar played Shiva in Kabir Singh. He was the helpful and supportive friend that everyone needs.
Jimmy Shergill in Tanu Weds Manu played the lover boy Raja Awasthi. He is among the most important characters in the film.
Jaideep Ahlawat played Khalid Mir in Raazi. Though Alia Bhatt was phenomenal, Jaideep's screen presence was simply outstanding.
