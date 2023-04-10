Top 10 villians in South Indian films

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2023

Prakash Raj in Asaai as Major Madhavan is crazy behind his sister-in-law. He showcases obsession in an evil form.

Sanjay Dutt is best known for his negative character Adheera in KGF Chapter 2.

Rao Ramesh in Gamyam had essayed the role of a naxalite.

Sunil Varma is famous for his iconic negative role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise.

M. Nassar is famous for his negative role as Bijjaladeva in Baahubali: The Beginning.

Kota Srinivasa Rao, the ex-politician is known for playing the role of an underworld don in Harry's Tamil action movie Saamy.

Mukesh Rishi, in Manoharam had played the role of Basha a terrorist.

Rana Daggubati is loved and hated for playing a negative role in Baahubali.

Pradeep Rawat is best known to play a villain in China Town.

Jagapathi Babu's role in Rangasthalam was too scary.

