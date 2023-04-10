Top 10 villians in South Indian films
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2023
Prakash Raj in Asaai as Major Madhavan is crazy behind his sister-in-law. He showcases obsession in an evil form.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt is best known for his negative character Adheera in KGF Chapter 2.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rao Ramesh in Gamyam had essayed the role of a naxalite.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sunil Varma is famous for his iconic negative role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
M. Nassar is famous for his negative role as Bijjaladeva in Baahubali: The Beginning.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kota Srinivasa Rao, the ex-politician is known for playing the role of an underworld don in Harry's Tamil action movie Saamy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mukesh Rishi, in Manoharam had played the role of Basha a terrorist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rana Daggubati is loved and hated for playing a negative role in Baahubali.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pradeep Rawat is best known to play a villain in China Town.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jagapathi Babu's role in Rangasthalam was too scary.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
