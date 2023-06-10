Top stars who kept their marriage a secret

Here, take a look at the list of stars who got married in private.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2023

Sridevi- Boney Kapoor

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor had kept their wedding under the wraps.

Sanjay Dutt- Manyata Dutt

Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt had married in court.

Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra

Both Rani and Aditya had a hush-hush wedding.

Saif Ali Khan- Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh had gotten married secretly.

Ileana D’Cruz- Andrew Kneebone

Ileana D’Cruz and Andrew Kneebone also took the step of marrying secretly.

Dharmendra- Hema Malini

Dharmendra and Hema Malini reportedly had a secret court marriage

Aamir Khan- Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta had a court marriage after dating for 16 years.

John Abraham-Priya Runchal

John Abraham and Priya Runchal got married and then had announced on social media.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a hush-hush way in Italy.

Kunal Kapoor- Naina Bachchan

Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan also had a secret wedding.

Thanks For Reading!

