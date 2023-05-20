Sanjay Dutt to Pawan Kalyan: Top 12 celebs who got married thrice
Manisha Mandal
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2023
Sanjay Dutt has been married three times and is happily settled with Maanyata Dutt.
Lucky Ali who has vanished from Bollywood is married thrice too.
Pawan Kalyan is another south actor who's personal life grabs a lot of attention.
Karan Singh Grover's wife, Bipasha Basu, is his third wife, and today they are blessed with a daughter named Devi.
Kishore Kumar surprised many by getting married four times.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's third wife, Anupama Chopra, is also his third wife, and they are compatible partners.
Neelima Azeem got married three times too and is happy in her life.
Adnan Sami found love in his third wife and was blessed with a baby girl.
Sidharth Roy Kapur is madly in love with Vidya Balan; this is his third marriage.
Vinod Mehra was another veteran actor who got married three times.
Kamal Haasan is married to Sarika and has two daughters, Shruti and Akshara.
