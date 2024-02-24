Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday: Top 10 most gorgeous female characters from his movies

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi starts as a sex worker and turns to be a mother figure.

Chandramukhi in Devdas had pure love for Devdas.

Sakina in Saawariya has been waiting for her lover since years.

Padmavati in Padmavat decides to commit jauhar after evil Mughal ruler wants to have her.

Annie in Khamoshi: The Musical is about a strong speech and hearing-impaired couple child.

Mastani in Bajirao Mastani is a strong and powerful character.

Sofia D'Souza in Guzaarish was shown as the biggest source of support for magician Ethan.

Paro in Devdas is a woman who has loved her childhood friend Devdas.

Leela in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela falls in love with Ram.

Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam falls in love with singer Samir, but gets married to Vanraj.

Michelle in Black is about a visual and hearing impairment student.

