Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday: Top 10 unforgettable songs from SLB's films

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

Maar Daala from Devdas was a soulful melody.

Dola Re Dola from Devdas was a showcase of rivalry.

Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani, an energetic and passionate song.

Mohe Rang Do Laal from Bajirao Mastani expressing love and pain.

Kahe Chhed Mohe from Black was haunting and emotional in itself.

Nagada Sang Dhol from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, another vibrant and energetic song.

Ghoomar from Padmaavat was a visually stunning and powerful song celebrating women's strength.

Pinga from Bajirao Mastani was a competitive dance number.

Ram Chahe Leela from Goliyon Ki Raasleela.

Nimbooda from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was also a very vibrant and playful song.

