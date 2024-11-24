Sanjay Passi's gives a 'green flag' reaction to tag of 'Shalini Passi's husband'; a look at the Passis and their net worth

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2024

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3's star Shalini Passi managed to win hearts with her charming aura.

Sanjay Passi is the chairman of Pasco Group and it is a prominent name in the Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India.

Shalini Passi's husband Sanjay Passi, a renowned billionaire businessman has impressed all with the way he expressed his pride.

At a recent event, he was asked how he feels after being called 'Shalini Passi’s husband'. He said, he feels proud about it and fans are praising him for his response.

Shalini and Sanjay are parents to son, Robin Passi who is the sole heir to Pasco Group which is Rs 2,600 Crore empire.

The couple got married in the late 1990s and stay in a massive 20,000 sq ft house in Golf Links, in New Delhi.

Passi's annual turnover is around Rs 2,690 crore in FY 21-22, according to Moneycontrol.

After the wedding, Shalini Passi became an art collector and fashion figure.

Shalini is a member of the Khoj Advisory Board for for years now and is also an important part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

Shalini and her husband are friends with Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

