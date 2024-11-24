Sanjay Passi's gives a 'green flag' reaction to tag of 'Shalini Passi's husband'; a look at the Passis and their net worth
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 24, 2024
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3's star Shalini Passi managed to win hearts with her charming aura.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Passi is the chairman of Pasco Group and it is a prominent name in the Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shalini Passi's husband Sanjay Passi, a renowned billionaire businessman has impressed all with the way he expressed his pride.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
At a recent event, he was asked how he feels after being called 'Shalini Passi’s husband'. He said, he feels proud about it and fans are praising him for his response.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shalini and Sanjay are parents to son, Robin Passi who is the sole heir to Pasco Group which is Rs 2,600 Crore empire.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The couple got married in the late 1990s and stay in a massive 20,000 sq ft house in Golf Links, in New Delhi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Passi's annual turnover is around Rs 2,690 crore in FY 21-22, according to Moneycontrol.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After the wedding, Shalini Passi became an art collector and fashion figure.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shalini is a member of the Khoj Advisory Board for for years now and is also an important part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shalini and her husband are friends with Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Embrace Color & Comfort: Shop Vibrant Kurta Sets for Women at Myntra
Find Out More