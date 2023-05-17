Sara Ali Khan at Cannes, Alia Bhatt at Gucci event and more Indian's making heads turn at global events

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023

There are many Bollywood celebrities who are making India proud globally.

Here, take a look at Bollywood stars who have either become the fashion brand ambassador or are walking the red carpet internationally.

Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes debut in an ivory lehenga from Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. She tied her hair up, did minimal makeup and let her lehenga do the talking.

Alia Bhatt wore a black cut-out dress for the Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show. She is the Indian brand ambassador of the global brand.

Esha Gupta made her Cannes red carpet debut in a pink gown that had a thigh-high slit.

Manushi Chillar made a dreamy appearance on Cannes 2023 red carpet in a white gown by Fovari.

Anushka Sharma will be making her red carpet debut at Cannes 2023. All eyes will be on her look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will always be the poster girl of Cannes.

Deepika Padukone, the brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton made head turns at Cannes.

Pooja Hegde also had her big red carpet moment at Cannes 2022.

Tamannaah Bhatia sparkled in a black gown at Cannes.

Priyanka Chopra looked hot in a scarlet co-ord set with flower decoration at the Bvlgari event. She is the brand ambassador of the Italian luxury jewellery brand.

