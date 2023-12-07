Sara Ali Khan in Animal and more: Top 10 actresses who were rejected or refused roles in blockbuster films
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023
As per the latest Sara Ali Khan had auditioned for Triptii Dimri's role in Animal, however, Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt that she wasn't quit fit for the bold role.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has rejected many blockbuster films like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and more.
Reportedly, Anushka Sharma rejected blockbuster hits like Tamasha, 2 States and more.
Deepika Padukone is one of the most bankable stars. She has reportedly rejected blockbuster hits like Sultan, Gangubai Kathiawadi and more.
Tabu is said to have rejected films like Munna Bhai MBBS and more.
Priyanka Chopra was supposed to be the leading lady in Salman Khan's Sultan but to get married to Nick Jonas, she had to reject the role.
Kangana Ranaut was reportedly offered The Dirty Picture. But she rejected it and it went to Vidya Balan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was reportedly the first choice to star in Aamir Khan's Raja Hindustrani.
Whispers were being heard that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was offered Nayanthara's role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. But she is said to have rejected the role.
Twinkle Khanna was offered to play Tina in Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Her loss was Rani Mukerji's gain.
Richa Chadha had auditioned for Dev D but wasn't selected.
Shraddha Kapoor reportedly rejected Alia Bhatt's role in RRR.
