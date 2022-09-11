Let's check out the real and rumoured love stories of Bollywood star kids. B-town's star kids grab headlines a lot and mostly for their alleged dating life.Source: Bollywood
Liger actress Ananya Panday was reportedly dating Ishaan Khatter during the making of Khaali Peeli. However, later there were reports that they broke up. On Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya admitted that she and Vijay Deverakonda went on a date. Since, the two of them have been linked together.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor grabbed headlines for her alleged dating life a lot of times. She was rumoured to be dating Akshat Ranjan. Of late, her name is linked with Orhan Awatramani.Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is dating fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. The two have been very close and open about their relationship on social media.Source: Bollywood
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan was reportedly dating her Love Aaj Kal costar Kartik Aaryan. But they broke up. She recently confessed to liking Vijay Deverakonda. Of late, Sara is linked to Indian cricketer Shubman Gill after their pictures from dinner date went viral.Source: Bollywood
Shraddha Kapoor has been linked to Bollywood photographer Rohan Shreshtha for a long time. There had been rumours about her wedding with the photographer as well.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been linked to Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan fame Siddhant Chaturvedi.Source: Bollywood
Tiger Shroff was said to be dating Disha Patani for a long time. However, the duo broke up as Disha was ready to take their relationship to the next level but Tiger wasn't, state reports. It was later said that Tiger has moved on with his Casanova costar Akanksha Sharma.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!