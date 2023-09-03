Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan share a hug; Times when exes hugged each other after breakup

Gadar 2 made SarTik fans go gaga as their favourite couple hugged each other. A look at other exes who hugged it out...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023
Rumoured exes Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan bumped into each other at the Gadar 2 success bash.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara and Kartik hugged each other when they came across at the party. Sartik fans would be rejoicing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika and Ranbir reunited for YJHD reunion and their pics went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay and Raveena have a huge history. But they hugged it out at an awards function this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir and Katrina dated each other for a while. The two hugged at an award function.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman and Katrina were one of the most loved rumoured couples. They share a very warm bond.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay and Shilpa also have a huge history. The two buried their past long ago.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sangeeta and Salman were allegedly lovers once. They shared a hug and Salman also kissed her forehead on Tiger 3 star's birthday bash.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik and Sussanne continue to be friends and co-parent their sons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kalki and Anurag have maintained their friendship despite divorce.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka, Ranveer were rumoured to be dating once. They always greet each other like friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Batra is also on the list of Akshay's rumoured romances. They hugged each other at a film screening.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!