Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan share a hug; Times when exes hugged each other after breakup

Gadar 2 made SarTik fans go gaga as their favourite couple hugged each other. A look at other exes who hugged it out...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023

Sara, Kartik hug each other

Rumoured exes Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan bumped into each other at the Gadar 2 success bash. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sartik Hug 

Sara and Kartik hugged each other when they came across at the party. Sartik fans would be rejoicing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika and Ranbir reunited for YJHD reunion and their pics went viral. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon

Akshay and Raveena have a huge history. But they hugged it out at an awards function this year. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif

Ranbir and Katrina dated each other for a while. The two hugged at an award function.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif

Salman and Katrina were one of the most loved rumoured couples. They share a very warm bond. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty 

Akshay and Shilpa also have a huge history. The two buried their past long ago.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan-Sangeeta Bijlani

Sangeeta and Salman were allegedly lovers once. They shared a hug and Salman also kissed her forehead on Tiger 3 star's birthday bash. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan

Hrithik and Sussanne continue to be friends and co-parent their sons. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalki Koechlin-Anurag Kashyap

Kalki and Anurag have maintained their friendship despite divorce. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma-Ranveer Singh

Anushka, Ranveer were rumoured to be dating once. They always greet each other like friends.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar-Pooja Batra

Pooja Batra is also on the list of Akshay's rumoured romances. They hugged each other at a film screening. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira's baby shower pictures are all about love, fun and cuteness

 

 Find Out More