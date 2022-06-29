Let's have a look at the B-Town beauties who refused to star in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa seriesSource: Bollywood
Kartik Aaryan delivered a blockbuster as Roohan!Source: Bollywood
Kiara Advani was paired opposite Kartik...Source: Bollywood
Kiara played Reet who is presumed dead...Source: Bollywood
Sara refused Reet's role in BB2...Source: Bollywood
Shraddha declined BB2 as well...Source: Bollywood
Reportedly Kat was offered Ameesha Patel's role in BB1...Source: Bollywood
Ash skipped playing Avni in BB1...Source: Bollywood
Rani was offered Vidya Balan's role as well...Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!