Sara Ali Khan's sartorial pick

The actress was seen wearing a stylish one-shoulder top and thigh-high red skirt which made her look ravishing.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Sara's saucy look

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the sultry snap in which she was seen donning a sleek hairdo and wore black heels.

Sara's sultry caption

Exuding boss lady vibes in the thigh-high dress, Sara called herself a lady bug. We agree she is giving off killer vibes.

Striking beauty

The Kedarnath actress wore a black strappy gown that had a thigh-high slit. She raised her oomph factor with the same.

Cutie

The adorable actress wore this sky blue-coloured thigh-high slit gown during the promotions of her movie Simmba with Ranveer Singh.

Sizzling beauty

We cannot deny the fact that the Atrangi Re actress is looking too sultry in this snap.

Best foot forward

The actress is looking like a royal queen in this black-coloured thigh-high slit dress. She is totally stealing the frame.

Going minimal

Sara wore a simple pink coloured gown and applied basic makeup, which is ideal for a cocktail party. Would you like to invest in the same?

Promotional look

Sara often likes to wear gowns while she is promoting her movies or at award functions.

Sara's work front

Professionally the actress was last seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. She is all ready for Laxman Utekar's next movie opposite Vicky Kaushal.

